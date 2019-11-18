November 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.