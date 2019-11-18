November 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
November 18, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 18, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

