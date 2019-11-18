Flash Flood Watch Remains in Effect for All Islands

333 AM HST Monday, Nov. 18, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON.

The Flash Flood Watch continues for all Hawaiian Islands through 6 PM HST today. An upper level low will move over the western portion of the island chain today. This will produce unstable conditions across the state, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.