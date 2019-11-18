Flash Flood Warning Issued for Big Island

3:33 PM HST Monday, Nov. 18, 2019: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a

Flood advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 6:30 p.m. HST.

At 3:30 p.m. HST, radar indicated slow-moving thunderstorms over leeward and interior portions of the Big Island. Heaviest rain was between Pohakuloa and Kamuela as well as between Waikoloa and leeward Kohala, where rainfall rates greater than two inches are occurring.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pohakuloa Camp, Kamuela, Waiki‘i, Waikoloa Village and Kohala Ranch.

Along with the flood advisory for parts of the Big Island, a flash flood warning is in effect for all Hawaiian Islands until Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.