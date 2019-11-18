Day at Hulihe‘e Palace Event Coming in March

Daughters of Hawai‘i has been awarded a $7,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to hold an event the group has dubbed Day at Hulihe‘e Palace.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hulihe‘e Palace located at 75-5718 Ali‘i Drive in historic Kailua Village.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate Hawaiian history, culture, music, hula and crafts with free tours of the Palace and entertainment throughout the day by local hālau hula.

“We are truly honored to be a recipient of OHA’s ‘Ahahui Grant for the 39th Annual Day at Hulihe‘e Palace and are looking forward to a bigger celebration in 2020,” said Kanoelehua Renaud, executive director of the Daughters of Hawai‘i.

Concerned about the loss of Hawaiian culture, seven progressive Hawai‘i–born women founded the Daughters of Hawai‘i in 1903 “to perpetuate the memory and spirit of old Hawai‘i and of historic facts, and to preserve the nomenclature and correct pronunciation of the Hawaiian language.”

The Daughters was one of the first organizations to recognize the importance of historic preservation and took action to preserve Hānaiakamalama in Nu‘uanu, known as the Queen Emma Summer Place, and Hulihe‘e Palace in Kailua-Kona, restoring them with original royal regalia and furnishings.

Today, the Daughters is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and works to increase the number of people who appreciate Hawaiian history and culture. The Daughters’ ongoing stewardship of the Palaces and collections are tangible efforts that intend to help “raise a beloved nation” and preserve Hawaiian culture.

The Palace is a gateway for kanaka ‘ōiwi, kanaka Hawai‘i, and all interested people to learn about daily life in the Monarchy period seeing rare treasures that belonged to ali‘i, invoking the spirit of old Hawai‘i and learning the stories of old.

The direct experience of walking in the footsteps of the ali‘i, through Hulihe‘e’s rooms and grounds, provides guests with an understanding of the accomplishments of the monarchs and attempts to instill a sense of pride and inspiration long after the event is over.

“With support from OHA we will be able to reach more families in our community and share with them the special history of Hulihe‘e,” said Patricia Morgan, regent of the Daughters.

For more information on the event or to participate, visit daughtersofhawaii.org, facebook.com/HuliheePalace, contact 808-329-1877 or email [email protected].