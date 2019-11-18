Big Island School State Finalist in STEM Competition

A Hilo school is one of five schools in Hawai‘i being recognized nationally for inspiring change in their local communities through STEM education.

Selected from thousands of entries nationwide, these five schools have just been named Hawaii State Finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest – a nationwide competition that challenges students in grades 6th-12th to creatively use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to address real-world issues in their communities.

Finalists are students from Waiākea High School as well as Kalani High School,

Moanalua High School, both of Honolulu; Waena Intermediate School in Maui and Kaua‘i High School.

The Hawai‘i State Finalist classrooms were chosen based on their creative and strategic proposals to solve complicated issues that affect their communities by using STEM learning. All 300 teachers that submitted these finalist proposals will receive one Samsung tablet for their classrooms and have the opportunity to advance in the competition with their students for additional prizes.

From the 300, 100 state winner schools will advance in the contest and receive $15,000 in technology and supplies as well as a video kit to help showcase their project.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this 2019-2020 school year, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has impacted thousands of lives over the past decade and sparks students’ interest in STEM subjects and civic engagement, while empowering teachers and connecting local communities.