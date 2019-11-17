USDA Announces $13M for Community Facilities in Hawai‘i

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Thursday it will invest $13,450,000 through its Community Facilities Direct Loan Program to improve the quality of rural life in Hawai‘i and the Western Pacific.

Hawai‘i/Western Pacific State director Brenda Iokepa-Moses encourages all rural communities to take advantage of the funding. “Don’t be intimidated by the applications, we have fully capable and willing staff to help applicants through the process,” she said.

The projects announced include a loan guarantee of $2,450,000 to purchase the Kea‘au Family Health and Dental Center and alternative energy technology. The clinic has been leasing the facility and serving the communities of Hāmākua, Puna and Ka‘ū since June 2002.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for community facilities program funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

For information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details in Hawai‘i, contact Roxanne Kimm-Yanagi at (808) 600-2947.

For additional information, visit the USDA Rural Development Hawai‘i webpage. For a detailed overview of the application process, see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants in an effort to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. The assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities like schools, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access.