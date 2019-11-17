Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island

Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big IslandNovember 17, 2019, 9:00 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2019, 8:25 AM)
‹
›×
3:29 AM HST Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY
SPONSORED VIDEO
Winds and Seas: East winds strengthening to 15 to 25 knots by Sunday afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.