November 17, 2019 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued November 17 at 3:07AM HST until November 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 68. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 68. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.