Kona Aloha Singers Holiday Concert

A new Kailua-Kona chorus will stage a concert early next month to kickoff the holiday season.

The Kona Aloha Singers, an adult contemporary/popular music chorus launched in 2019, presents Mele Melodies, set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.

The chorus will perform songs from Elton John, Abba, Portugal, The Man, Pentatonix and others, including holiday favorites. The 19-member chorus will be accompanied by a variety of musicians and soloists including Binti Bailey, Reggie Koffman, Bill Noble, Nick Wong, Roy and Michael McGrath and Misty Mistler. Justine Smith will serve as the emcee.

Chorus Artistic Director is Katya Neelova-Eaddy, a Russian native and graduate of one of Moscow’s most prestigious music colleges. She has a master’s degree in choir conducting and worked in Moscow’s Russian Orthodox churches as well as schools in both Russia and Alaska.

While in Alaska, she improved her English, became an American citizen and began giving music lessons. Neelova-Eaddy relocated to Kona in 2016. Even though she was raised in a classical music environment, she “loves and appreciates” all music and said she is excited to be directing the Kona Aloha Singers.

Piano Accompanist Dale Ross is active in Aloha Theater musical productions and served as musical director for “Mamma Mia!” Ross is the piano accompanist for the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity and is a lifelong resident of the Big Island.

Advance tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for keiki. They are available online. Tickets at the door are $25 for adults and $7 for keiki. The Kona Aloha Singers is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and is currently seeking donations. More information can be accessed at konaalohasingers.org.