High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

By Big Island Now
November 17, 2019, 8:16 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2019, 8:16 AM)
×

4:06 AM HST Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

SPONSORED VIDEO

Surf: 6 to 10 feet along west-facing shores of the Big Island

The current large west-northwest to northwest swell has peaked across the western half of the state and is likely peaking this morning across the eastern half of the state.

Surf is expected to steadily decrease this afternoon and drop below advisory levels sometime this afternoon or overnight tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments