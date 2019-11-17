High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

4:06 AM HST Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

Surf: 6 to 10 feet along west-facing shores of the Big Island

The current large west-northwest to northwest swell has peaked across the western half of the state and is likely peaking this morning across the eastern half of the state.

Surf is expected to steadily decrease this afternoon and drop below advisory levels sometime this afternoon or overnight tonight.