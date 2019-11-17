Hawaiian Nutcracker to Show 5 Times at UH Hilo

The Hawaiian Nutcracker is coming to the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center for five shows between Thursday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 24.

Evening shows begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matinees on Saturday and Sunday start at 2 p.m.

Sponsored by KAPA, KBIG and THE BEAT, among several others, the performance features music by Ilyich Tchaikovsky with choreography by Kea Kapahua, Celeste Staton, Annie Bunker and guest choreographers.

Reserved seating only, advance sales tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for relevant discounted tickets and $10 for UH students with valid ID as well as for kids aged 17 years and under.

Door tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 with the relevant discount and $15 for UH students with valid ID as well as for kids aged 17 years and under.

The UH Hilo Performing Arts Center’s box office is open on school days Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets can also be ordered online at artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu or by phone at 808-932-7490. For disability accommodations, contact Dori Yamada at 808-932-7496.