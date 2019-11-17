Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Big Island

3:07 AM HST Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE BIG ISLAND AND ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS

A trough of low pressure will linger across the island chain today through Monday, while an upper level low moves overhead. This will produce very unstable conditions across the state, bringing the potential for periods of heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

SPONSORED VIDEO

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.