4th Annual Turkey Trot to Benefit The Food Basket

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Fairmont Orchid will host the Fourth Annual Turkey Trot, which is a benefit for The Food Basket Inc., otherwise known as Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank.

The 5K will begin and end at the Plantation Estates, an expansive area located on the grounds of the resort. Participants will be able to enjoy complimentary “After Trot” refreshments including mimosas and bloody Mary cocktails along with coffee, fresh fruit and pastries provided by Ocean Vodka, Deep Kona, Paradise Coffee, Armstrong Produce and Suisan.

“This is such a fun event for both residents and visitors alike,” said The Food Basket’s Executive Director, Kristin Frost Albrecht. “We are honored to be the beneficiary, and grateful to the Fairmont Orchid’s RiiSE committee for the opportunity to raise money for those in need on Hawai`i Island, especially given the 30% increase in emergency food requests we are experiencing.”

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the trot begins at 8 a.m. Registration is $35 for adults, $25 for children 12 through 18 and complimentary for kids under 12.

For more information and to sign-up for the race, visit www.fairmont.com/orchid-hawaii, contact the Fairmont Orchid’s concierge at 808-887-7368 or send an email to [email protected].