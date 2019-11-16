Small Craft AdvisoryNovember 16, 2019, 4:14 PM HST (Updated November 16, 2019, 4:14 PM)
3:30 PM HST Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY
Seas: 8 to 13 feet.
Affected areas: Big Island Windward Waters
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.