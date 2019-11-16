November 16, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 16, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 16, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 16, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
