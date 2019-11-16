November 16, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 16, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 16, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 16, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
South East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
