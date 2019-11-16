Hilo Christmas Extravaganza Craft Fair Returns Nov. 22

Holiday shoppers are invited to find unique gifts and handmade crafts at the 32nd annual Hilo Christmas Extravaganza Craft Fair on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo. The fair features some 100 artisans and crafters from all over Hawai‘i and California.

The event hours will be Friday, Nov. 22, from 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults will be charged $2 for admission; children 12 years and under get in free. The admission fee will be waived during the final hour of each day for last-minute purchases.

“We are excited for this year’s show,” said Kim Sasaki, owner of Malamapono Management, LLC, which organizes the event. “The Christmas Extravaganza is the largest handmade-only craft fair on the Big Island and all of our favorite vendors are returning such as Napua`ala, Kalo Kini and Hawai‘i Balsamics, to name a few. We also have 15 new vendors joining our Extravaganza family this year like Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i, Alohiena and Sun ‘n Soul Boutique.”

All products are screened for craftsmanship and uniqueness to ensure that only quality, handmade items are available for purchase, Sasaki said.

Sasaki, a Hilo native, is also an artist and jewelry designer and believes in the importance of providing other local artists and crafters with a venue to showcase and sell their work. “When we support local businesses we are really supporting our whole community,” she said.

For more information, follow Malamapono on Facebook or Instagram at @malamapono_events or visit www.malamaponoevents.com.