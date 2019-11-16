$850k in Federal Funding to Help Disabled Homeless in Hawai‘i

Congress has awarded $850,040 in federal funding to provide housing assistance to Hawai‘i’s disabled and homeless population.

The award was provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, which provides funding to housing agencies to help non-elderly persons with disabilities. The program specifically helps disabled individuals who are in transition, homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless or institutionalized.

“The challenge of homelessness is recognized by all of us on the federal, state, local and community level, and we must continue to work together to help those who need a helping hand—in this case, disabled individuals who are homeless,” said Congressman Ed Case, who announced the award.

Congress provided the funding through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which appropriated $505 million for the HUD program.

The funds will go to the State of Hawai‘i’s Public Housing Authority, providing new vouchers to help disabled individuals seeking to move into safe housing.

According to a comprehensive survey released by the Partners in Care coalition earlier this year, there were 4,453 sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons living on O‘ahu during May 2019.