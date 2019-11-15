Weekend Road Closures: Nov. 15 to Nov. 17

The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation has announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

SPONSORED VIDEO

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, seven days a week, for TMT work.