Queen K to Temporarily Close for Further Investigation

Police will initiate a temporary road closure for a stretch of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway on Nov. 18 to further investigate the Nov. 10 fatality.

Hawaii County Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating a head-on collision between a Honda Pilot and a Jeep in an area between Kua Bay and Ke Kahakai State Beach Park.

Cassandra Lynn Ellis, driver of the Honda, died at the scene after being struck by the Nicholas Abarcar, driver of the Jeep . Two teen girls in the Honda, one of them Ellis’ daughter, were flown to Queens Medical Center on O‘ahu in critical condition. They are currently stable.

Abarcar was released from police custody pending further investigation.

Hawai‘i County Police will close the road from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway between Kekaha Kai State Beach Park and the West Hawaiʻi Veterans Cemetery. Motorist will only be able to access the Four Seasons Resort and Kukio Golf & Beach Club from the North.

Access to the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole will only be done from the south on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway during this time period.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution during this time and take alternate routes to get to their destinations if possible. Police advise motorists to plan for trips taking longer than normal due to the road closure.