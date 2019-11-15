November 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 15 at 3:31AM HST until November 15 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.