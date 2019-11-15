November 15, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 15, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 15, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 15, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
