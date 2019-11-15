Hilo Beaches Reopen, High Surf Advisory Remains in Effect

While Hilo beaches have reopened, a high surf advisory remains in effect.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory through this evening for north facing shores from Hawī in North Kohala, along the Hāmākua Coast to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

Onekahakaha and Kealoha (4-mile) Beach Parks in Keaukaha were closed but reopened at noon. Kalanianaole Avenue was also closed between Oeoe and Kioca Streets, but have since reopened.

Roadway and beach park closures may occur at any time.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death. People should expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.