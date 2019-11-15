High Surf Closes Roadway in Hilo

The Hawai‘i Police are reporting high surf on the East facing shores prompting the closure of a portion of Kalanianaole Avenue, between Koloa and Oeoe Sreet.

It is recommended that Nene Street be used as an alternative route for now.

High surf over the night threw debris on the roadway creating the closure. Clean up crews are there working on opening the road.

The road will remain closed until further notice.