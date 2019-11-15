Big Island Road and Lane Closures: Nov. 16-22

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has released road and lane closures for the next week. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

North Hilo (24-hour closure)

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Maunakea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

Maunakea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 5 on Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Ka‘u

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 22, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

South Kona

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile markers 99 to 101, Haleil‘i Road and Ho‘okena Beach Road on Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Pa‘auilo

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, between East Pa‘auilo Bridge and Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work.

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 40 and 43, between Papalele Road and Pakalana Street, on Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

South Hilo

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 6 to 8, Ignacio Place and O‘okala Road, on Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 10, Wailuku Bridge and Waiaama Bridge, on Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

Puna

Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 18 to 21, on Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.