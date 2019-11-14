Transfer Station Holiday Closures

Transfer Station Holiday ClosuresNovember 14, 2019, 12:15 PM HST (Updated November 14, 2019, 12:15 PM)
All County of Hawai‘i recycling and solid waste transfer Stations and landfills will be closed to observe the holidays on the following days:
- Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
- Christmas Day: Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019
- New Year’s Day: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
The County asks for the public’s kōkua. Do not litter or illegally dump any materials at the closed recycling and solid waste transfer stations.
Mahalo for your cooperation.
If you have any questions, contact the Solid Waste Administrative Office at 808-961-8270.