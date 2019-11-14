Small Craft AdvisoryNovember 14, 2019, 4:04 PM HST (Updated November 14, 2019, 4:04 PM)
3:30 PM HST Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY
Seas: 7 to 10 feet
Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.