November 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 14, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 14, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 14, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southeast wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 8 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov