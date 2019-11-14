November 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southeast wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 8 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.