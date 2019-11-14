HPD Picks Up 10 Motorists for DUI

Hawai`i Island Police arrested 10 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 10, 2019. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 939 DUI arrests compared with 944 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.53%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 11 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 3 245 Puna 2 158 Ka’u 0 18 Kona 5 411 South Kohala 0 88 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 10 939

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 838 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,022 during the same period last year, a decrease of 18%.

To date, there have been 18 fatal crashes resulting in 18 fatalities compared with 25 fatal crashes resulting in 27 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 28% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.