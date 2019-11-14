High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

3:30 PM HST Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM HST Friday.

Surf: Building to 10 to 15 feet tonight for north facing shores.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Timing: Building this evening, peaking overnight, then lowering slightly through Friday afternoon.

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Affected Areas: Big Island north- and east-facing shores.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. When in doubt, do not go out.