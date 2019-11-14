Citations Exceed 6k for Upped Traffic Enforcement on Maunakea

Hawai‘i County Police have issued over 300 citations over the past week in connection to its stepped up traffic enforcement on Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Increased enforcement began on Aug. 15 when police were assigned to be in place for the TMT protester blockade and encampment on Maunakea Access Road. The continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering Nov. 7 to date has resulted in the issuance of an additional 312 traffic citations and two suspects arrested for 11 offenses.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The 312 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (162)

Excessive Speeding (3)

Seatbelt (24)

Child Restraint (2)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (0)

Tint (6)

No Driver’s License (7)

No Insurance (8)

Unsafe vehicle (7)

Other moving violation (6)

No License plate (9)

Regulatory (77)

Parking (1)

The 11 arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrant (1)

Revocation of Probation warrants (2)

Resisting Order to Stop Motor Vehicle (1)

Reckless Driving (1)

Excessive Speed (2)

No Driver’s License (1)

No Insurance (1)

Promoting a Dangerous Drug (1)

Drug Paraphernalia (1)

The combined total of the 13-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 6,585 citations issued and 62 persons arrested for 121 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorist and pedestrians alike.