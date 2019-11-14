2 Teen Divers Rescued Off Point at Ka‘ū Beach Park

Two young fishermen were uninjured after being rescued 400 yards offshore from a beach park in Ka‘ū Wednesday afternoon.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department initially received a call about 15- and 17-year-old male fishermen in distress offshore from the point of entry at Whittington Beach Park.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, they could see the boys about 400 yards offshore from the point of entry at the beach park. According fire officials, responding personnel relocated to Honu‘apo Point to get closer to the teens. They were about 100 yards offshore in that location.

Officials say to personnel made contact with the divers and assisted them with a swim to shore. Once on land, the teens were found to be uninjured.