West Hawai‘i County Band to present ‘November Harvest’ Concert

West Hawai‘i County Band announced its next free concert will take place at Hale Halawai next week.

The 20-piece band will play on Nov. 22. In the middle of makahiki, with the Coffee Festival and Veterans Day just past, the band will continue the celebration of the season presenting “November Harvest.”

“Come enjoy a stirring arrangement of America the Beautiful by Carmen Dragon and the lovely folk melody Shenandoah arranged by Frank Ticheli. In honor of those who have served their country the band will reprise The Armed Forces Salute featuring the familiar theme for each branch of the armed services,” a press release from West Hawaii County Band states.

In a jazzy vein the band will feature Autumn Leaves, Harlem Nocturne and the Rodgers and Hart standard, Blue Moon. The band will also feature a Sousa march, and for this concert the musicians will perform two of the March King’s most popular marches: The Washington Post and The Stars and Stripes Forever.

This concert series is put on by the County of Hawai‘i Parks and Recreation Department and the West Hawai‘i County Band Friends.

For more information, visit http://www.westhawaiiband.com. The next concert will take place sometime in December.