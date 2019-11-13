Police Chase Over Saddle Results in Several Charges

Police have charged a 28-year-old male suspect with numerous traffic violations following a high-speed pursuit on Daniel K. Inouye Highway that occurred on the Veterans Day Holiday, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019).

The suspect was identified as a Dylan J.K. Naope, of Hilo.

On Monday morning, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police were conducting a traffic enforcement project on Daniel K. Inouye highway near the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection when a black 2002 Dodge pickup was spotted heading Hilo bound with an expired safety inspection sticker.

As an officer stepped out from the shoulder attempting to direct the driver to pull over, the Dodge pickup drove left, crossing over the double solid yellow line and overtook multiple vehicles through the no passing zone near the temporary traffic light (middle of the protester encampment), and then rapidly picked up speed.

Officers immediately drove after the fleeing suspect and radioed to another officer posted ahead. The subsequent police pursuit extended 20 miles with the Dodge pickup reaching speeds of 100 mph and at times driving down the center of both lanes of travel. Police disengaged from the pursuit when the pickup truck turned off onto the old saddle road above Hilo (Kaumana Drive), but remained in the area and conducted further checks.

Receiving a tip from a member of the public a short time later of a truck speeding through a neighborhood, officers were able to successfully locate the Dodge pickup partially covered by a tarp at a residence in the Kaumana City subdivision. Officers further conducted a check of the residence and apprehended a male and female hiding in a storage room on the downstairs portion of the house. The Dodge pickup truck was recovered as evidence and towed. Neither suspect lives at the home but were stated to be acquaintances of the resident.

A search warrant was served on the Dodge pickup and a purse, which resulted in the recovery of a smoking pipe and baggie containing trace amounts of methamphetamine. Upon later conferring with prosecutors, police charged Dylan Naope, the driver of the Dodge pickup, with resisting order to stop in the 1st degree — a class C felony offense, reckless driving, excessive speeding (81+ mph), excessive speeding (30+ mph), driving without operator license and no motor vehicle insurance with a total bail for the traffic offenses set at $15,000. Naope was also arrested and charged with two probation revocation warrants — $2,000 and $5,000 bail — and a criminal contempt of court warrant — $1,000 bail. His total bail combining his traffic offense and warrants totaled $23,000.

The female passenger in the Dodge truck, identified as 39-year-old Cherise King, of Hilo, was subsequently charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the 3rd degree and drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $10,250.

Both suspects have been unable to post bail and remain in custody at the Hilo Police Detention Center pending their court appearances.