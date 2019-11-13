November 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
November 13, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 13, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

