November 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 13, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 13, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 13, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com