HPD Seeks Help Locating Female Fraud Suspect

By Big Island Now
November 13, 2019, 4:32 PM HST (Updated November 13, 2019, 4:32 PM)
Angelica L. Ybarra. PC: HPD

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Angelica L. Ybarra, also known as Angelica L. Juario. She is known to frequent the Kona and Ocean View areas.

Ybarra (Juario) is wanted for questioning in an active fraud/negotiating a worthless instrument investigation.

She is described as being between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing 150 to 200 pounds, with brown or blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Aaron K. Yamanaka at 808-935-3311.

