Fire Hydrant Flow Testing in November

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply will be performing fire hydrant flow testing starting Monday, Nov. 18, and continuing through Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

Testing will be done in the South Hilo, Puna, Hāmākua, South Kona, North Kona, South Kohala and Ka‘ū Districts.

The schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18

Pāpaʻikou, South Hilo Anderton Camp from Old Māmalahoa Highway to Road A, including E Road, roads A, B,C, and E, and any side roads and lanes

Pāpaʻikou, South Hilo Lower Kalaoa Camp Road to the northern pipe terminus, including Like Place, Kaoe Road, Like Way, and any side roads and lanes

Kaiwiki Road, South Hilo Kaiwiki Road from Paakaua Street to Maileka Road, including Pono Street, Kōpa‘a Road, and any side roads and lanes

Kaūmana, South Hilo Pūlima Drive from Kuakahi Place to Country Club Drive

Kaūmana, South Hilo Kaūmana Drive from Kīlua Road to Edita Street

‘Oihana Street, South Hilo ‘Oihana and Kaholo streets, including ‘Eleu Street

Kalaniana‘ole Avenue, South Hilo Kalaniana‘ole Avenue from Ākepa to ‘Uwa‘u streets, including Kōlea, Kōloa and ‘Oe‘oe streets, and any side roads and lanes

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 19

Pāhoa, Puna Ka Ohuwalu Drive from Kaluahine Place to Kahokumaka Loop, including Kahokumaka Place, Kekuewa Street, and any side roads and lanes

Kurtistown, Puna Huina Road from Momona Road to Mele Place

Mountain View, Puna Kua‘āina Road from Hawai‘i Belt Road (Highway 11) to Momona Road, including any side roads and lanes

Pana‘ewa, South Hilo South Kalo Street and part of Pau O Palae Street

Kehaulani Street, South Hilo Kehaulani Street from West Kawailani Street to the southern terminus

Alani Street, South Hilo Alani Street from Māla‘ai Road to the eastern terminus

3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20

Hōnaunau, South Kona Māmalahoa Highway from Bruner Road to Keala O Keawe Road, including Telephone Exchange Road, and any side roads and lanes

Kainaliu, South Kona Māmalahoa Highway from Hōkūkano Road to Saint Paul’s Road, including Basque’s Way, Lehuula Kai Street, Tide Lane, Kawanui Place, and any side roads and lanes

Kailua, North Kona Huālalai Road from Kuakini Highway to Aloha Kona Drive, including Kālawa Street, and any side roads and lanes

Kailua, North Kona Aloha Kona Drive from Kalala Place to Kini Loop, including Poni Place, and any side roads and lanes

Kailua, North Kona Aloha Kona Drive from Kakalina Street to Melelina Street, including Luna Place, Kaila Place, and any side roads and lanes

Keauhou, North Kona Keauhou Punahele Condominiums

Kealakehe, North Kona Hao Kuni Street from Palani Road to Hao Kuni Place, including Kiwi Street, and any side roads and lanes

Kalaoa, North Kona Kaiminani Drive from Koikoi Street to Kapuahi Street, including Wanane Place, ‘Anapau Place, Waikana Place, and any side roads and lanes

Wai‘ōhinu, Ka‘ū Discovery Harbour customers along Kamā‘oa Road from Lewalani Street to Holokai Street; Hekau Street from Komo Hale Place to Kia Lua Street; and Kaulua Circle from Kilo Makani Place to Kai Ki Street, and any side roads and lanes

9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21

Āhualoa, Hāmākua Kapuna Road from Old Māmalahoa Highway to Hawai‘i Belt Road, and any side roads and lanes

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21

Waimea, South Kohala Hohola Drive from Pu‘u Noho Street to Pu‘u ‘Ohu Place, including Punohu Place, Puumao Street, Kolohala Place, and any side roads and lanes

Kawaihae, South Kohala ‘Alaneo Street from Akulani Street to ‘Alaneo Place, including Kumulani Street, and any side roads and lanes

Kawaihae, South Kohala Waiula Drive from Kānehoa Street to Haleola Drive, including Anekona Street, Aho Place, and any side roads and lanes

9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21

Kawaihae, South Kohala Lanikeha Place from Hoolani Place to Kuhina Place, including Lanikeha Way, and any side roads and lanes

Waikoloa, South Kohala ‘Āmaui Drive from Lōli‘i Place to Moani Pikake Way, and any side roads and lanes

Waikoloa, South Kohala South Kanikū Drive from Makaīwa Place to Honoka‘ope Place, and any side roads and lanes

Affected customers may experience slightly discolored or turbid water for several hours after the test is completed. Customers are asked to avoid washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until service returns to normal.

If you experience any unusual problems during or after the testing work, call Carl Nishimura, district supervisor, at 808-961-8790 for Hilo- or Puna-based concerns. Call William O’Neil, district supervisor, at 808-887-3030, for Hāmākua-based concerns.

If you experience any unusual problems during or after the testing work, call Darren Okimoto, district supervisor, at 808-322-0600 for Kona-based concerns. Call William O’Neil, district supervisor, at 808-887-3030 for South Kohala-based concerns.

Maps of the affected areas will be posted at www.hawaiidws.org.