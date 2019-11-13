Couple Seeks Lost Ring

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing ring. A couple visiting from out of state was in the parking lot of the Prince Kuhio Plaza back in September 2019 and lost the ring near the local Starbucks.

The ring has a serial number with the last four numbers as 7481.

Police are asking if anyone located the ring to please contact Officer Lauren Pacheco, of Hilo Patrol at 808-935-3311. Any tips are requested and can be made through Crime Stoppers 808-961-8300.