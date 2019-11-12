Water Service Install to Cause Traffic Delays in Waimea

An installation of a new water service in Waimea is expected to cause traffic delays later this week.

On. Nov. 13, The Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply will be working on Māmalahoa Highway (Hwy 19) in Waimea between Pu‘ulala Place and Alanui ‘Ohana Place (near the 53 mile marker) from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to install the new service.

One alternating lane with traffic control will remain open throughout the installation. Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.

For questions or concerns, call Darroll Naungayan or William O’Neil at the Department of Water Supply at 808-887-3030 during normal business hours.