Suspect Sought in Theft from Kea‘au High

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a theft at Kea‘au High School.

On Oct. 19, a Kawasaki Mule side x side all-terrain vehicle was taken from the school, according the Hawai‘i County Police Department. Surveillance footage captured an image of the suspect on campus.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Officer Kimo Veincent of Puna Patrol at 808-935-3311.