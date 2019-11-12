Striping Work Completed on Highway 132

Striping work being done on Highway 132. 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟯𝟮 𝗟𝗮𝘃𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝟭𝟭/𝟭𝟮/𝟭𝟵:● Project Started on June 10, 2019.● Originally, an October 5, 2019, deadline was set to complete the road restoration project in order to qualify for 100% federal reimbursement from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). DPW requested and received a three-month extension from FHWA. The revised deadline is January 5, 2020. DPW expects to complete all emergency temporary road repairs including grading of roadway and shoulders, asphalt concrete base, striping, markers, and signage by this new deadline ensuring that the County will remain eligible for 100% FHWA reimbursement.𝗨𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, from the PGV check point to the kipuka, is a length of approximately 8,700 feet (1.6 miles).• Paving with asphalt concrete base course (ACBC), which started September 3, 2019, is complete.• Shoulder dressing is complete. • Striping work, which started last week, is complete. • Signage may start this week. 𝗟𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, from the kipuka to Four Corners (Highway 137), is a length of approximately 7,900 feet (1.5 miles) and Highway 137 from Four Corners to start of lava is a length of approximately 1,100 feet (0.2 miles).• Paving with ACBC, which started on 9/16/19, is complete. Asphalt surface temperatures are being monitored and are still above recommended temperatures for traffic. Highest current reading is about 147F. • Shoulder dressing is complete. • Striping work, which started last week, is complete.• Signage may start this week. 𝗣𝗼𝗵𝗼𝗶𝗸𝗶 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟯𝟳 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗮𝘃𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱𝘀:Currently, DPW is deferring plans to restore inundated portions of the roads until the FEMA approval and funding obligation process is complete and consistency with Recovery Planning is established. Video credit: Hawaii County Department of Public Works. Posted by Hawaii County Department of Public Works on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The Department of Public Works requested and received a three-month extension from the Federal Highway Administration to complete the road restoration of Highway 132 after it was damaged during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. Roadwork is expected to be completed by Jan. 5, 2020.

DPW posted an update on its Facebook page showing a video of striping being done on the roadway as well as provided a breakdown of the project. The reconstruction was originally set to be complete by Oct. 5, 2019 in order to qualify for 100% reimbursement from FHWA. DPW expects to complete all emergency temporary road repairs including grading of roadway and shoulders, asphalt concrete base, striping, markers, and signage by this new deadline ensuring that the County will remain eligible for reimbursement.

The upper section reconstruction runs from Puna Geothermal Venture to the kīpuka, a length of approximately 1.6 miles. Paving with asphalt concrete base course is complete. Shoulder dressing is complete. Striping work is also finished.

Signage may start this week.

The lower section of Highway 132’s reconstruction runs from the kīpuka to Four Corners (Highway 137) a length of about 1.5 miles. Work was also done from Highway 137 to the start of where the lava hit the highway, a length of 0.2 miles.

Paving is complete. Asphalt surface temperatures are being monitored are still above recommended temperatures for traffic. Highest current reading is about 147 degrees.

Shoulder dressing is complete, striping is also finished and signage may start this week.

DPW is deferring to restore Pohoiki Road and other lava inundated county roads until FEMA approval and funding obligation process is complete and consistency with recovery planning has been established.