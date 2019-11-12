Red Cross CEO for Pacific Islands Region to Retire

The CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region is stepping down and a search is underway for a new leader.

After 16 1/2 years of service to the humanitarian organization, Coralie Chun Matayoshi will retire.

Under Matayoshi and dedicated volunteer leadership, they were able to build a strong organization that will continue to respond to disasters, teach preparedness and lifesaving skills, and support military families in times of crisis.

“I am at a wonderful point in my life. My husband retired two years ago, our three kids are all grown and successful, and we are looking forward to traveling the world (even during hurricane season), playing more tennis, enjoying more sunsets, and pursuing volunteer opportunities and other passions,” Matayoshi said.

Matayoshi worked as an attorney, served as a judge, and was head of several other statewide non-profits.

She said serving as the CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region “has been truly extraordinary and the Red Cross will always have a special place in my heart.”