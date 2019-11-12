November 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 12, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 12, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 12, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
