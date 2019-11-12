Leilani Wolfgramm to Play Show at Ola Brew

By Big Island Now
November 12, 2019, 3:24 PM HST (Updated November 12, 2019, 3:24 PM)
Leilani Wolfgramm is taking over the stage at Ola Brewing Co. in the Kailua-Kona Old Industrial Area the night of Friday, Nov. 22.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend.

Wolfgramm, an R&B-infused reggae artist, will feature The Steppas as part of the show. Tickets are available on location at Ola Brew Co., at Irie Hawai‘i Stores islandwide, Oshima’s in locations in Kona and Waimea and online at EventBrite.com.

