Kona Lighted Boat Parade Accepting Entries

Light em’ up!

The 6th annual Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade will meander across Kailua Bay on Sunday Dec. 15 beginning at 6 p.m., just as the sun begins to set below the water.

Registered boats line up near Kailua Pier and wind their way around and through Kailua Bay. Spectators can view the parade of lighted boats from anywhere in the Village including the seawall and aboard the Body Glove anchored at the pier.

Kailua Village Business Improvement District invites sailboats, powerboats, canoes and kayaks to come be a part of this festive holiday celebration.

The Lighted Boat Parade does not cost anything to enter and all entries will be eligible for cash prizes. The judges will be standing on the Kailua Pier with a few scouts along the coast. Each boat to be scored upon the following categories:

1. Boat Theme – What the theme is and how well it’s represented on the entire boat.

2. Boat Lights – How well is the boat lit up.

3. Special Effects – Blinking lights, moving holiday figures.

4. Crew participation – Holiday outfits supporting the theme.

5. Overall Appearance.

To register, boat owners can email Kailua Village Business Improvement District Special Events Coordinator at [email protected] or call 808-936-9202. Entries are due by Monday, Dec. 2.