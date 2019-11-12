DWS Water Service Work to Slow Hwy 19 Traffic

By Big Island Now
November 12, 2019, 2:24 PM HST (Updated November 12, 2019, 2:24 PM)
×

The Department of Water Supply will be working on Highway 19, also known as Māmalahoa Highway, in Waimea between Pu‘ulala Place and Alanui ‘Ohana Place near the 53-mile marker from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The work is to install a new water service.

One alternating lane with traffic control will remain open throughout the installation. Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments