DWS Water Service Work to Slow Hwy 19 Traffic

The Department of Water Supply will be working on Highway 19, also known as Māmalahoa Highway, in Waimea between Pu‘ulala Place and Alanui ‘Ohana Place near the 53-mile marker from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The work is to install a new water service.

One alternating lane with traffic control will remain open throughout the installation. Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.