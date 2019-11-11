Learn About Recycling Changes

A community forum will be held next week to discuss the recent changes to Hawai‘i County’s recycling program.

On Nov. 22 at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, residents can come learn about what items are still recyclable and ways to reduce waste. The meeting will take place 6-8 p.m.

In October, Hawai‘i County announced it was rolling back recyclable items it will accept at island transfer stations. The decision was spurred on by significant decreases in global recycling markets, a county press release said.

On Oct. 16, the county’s 2-Bin recycling program, offered at designated recycling and transfer stations, was downsized to collect only:

Corrugated cardboard (clean and not contaminated with food)

Brown Kraft paper bags (e.g., paper shopping bags)

The glass bin continues to collect:

Glass bottles and jars

Clean non-HI-5 bottles and jars (e.g., wine bottles, pickle jars)

No caps, covers or lids

Collected in the separate glass bin.

Metal cans previously accepted will now be collected in the scrap metal bins offered at select recycling and transfer stations as follows:

Must be clean, small (e.g., tuna, soup, pet food cans)

The HI-5 beverage container redemption program remains in effect. For further information, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/2-bin/ for the full list of recyclable items accepted at Hawaiʻi County recycling and transfer stations.