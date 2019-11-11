Anheuser-Busch to Take Full Ownership of Kona Brew

Anheuser-Busch currently owns 31% of Kona Brewing Company. By 2020, the company will own the Big Island brand in its entirety.

In a press release Monday, Anheuser-Busch announced plans to purchase the rest of Craft Brew Alliance (CBA). Anheuser-Busch already owns 31.2% of CBA. The merger will cost the beer giant $16.50 per share, which it says it will pay for in cash.

“Anheuser-Busch has a long track record of working with its craft partners to help make the US beer category stronger and more vibrant,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “Our partnership with CBA goes back many years and we look forward to supporting CBA as they continue to bring great products to beer drinkers across the US.”

CBA owns a number of craft brewery brands — Kona Brewing Company among them. Anheuser-Busch will add these labels to a lineup that includes well-known names like Stella Artois and Budweiser.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The beer industry in the US is competitive and dynamic, with more choices available to consumers than ever before,” said Marcelo “Mika” Michaelis, president, Brewers Collective, Anheuser-Busch. “CBA’s diverse portfolio of regional breweries and innovative lifestyle brands is an excellent complement to our family of craft partners and would continue to help fuel the growth of the craft beer category.”

The sale will coincide with the projected opening of Kona Brewing Company’s new, 30,000-square foot brewery, which is expected to open sometime in early 2020.