Saturday in the Park–Christmas Edition

Friends of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park is hosting its 2nd Annual Christmas celebration in Kahuku on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Free to the public, the festivities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park “Kahuku Unit” (Highway 11 at mile marker 70.5). Live music will run throughout the course of the day, featuring the Shootz band playing rock & roll and Motown, the Queen of Opera, D’Andrea Pelletier and a surprise guest performing Hawaiian music.

Crafters from Ka’u and beyond will be selling their locally made items including jewelry, pottery, holiday decorations and more. Hawai’i Pacific Park’s Association’s Book store will be open and providing many unique park associated books and items.

Food from Volcano House will be available for purchase. Friend’s will be selling shave ice, drinks, chips and logo merchandise, with proceeds supporting park projects and educational programs.

Crafters may apply for this event at a $20.00 booth fee by visiting www.fhvnp.org, by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 808-985-7373.

Friends of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park is a nonprofit operating under a formal philanthropic partnership agreement with Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.