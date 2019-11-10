Kaiser Provides $107K for State Initiatives

Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i has awarded community benefit grants totaling more than $107,000 to the Hawai‘i Public Health Institute and Hawai‘i Hospital Education and Research Foundation, two organizations whose goals are to improve the health of Hawai‘i residents through policy and educational opportunities.

“It’s part of our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve,” said David Tumilowicz, vice president of public relations, communications and brand management for Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i. “Supporting policies and programs that create a stronger foundation for community health benefits all of Hawai‘i.”

The Hawai‘i Public Health Institute received $92,500 to research, develop and advocate for changes to policies and systems that improve the health and wellness of the state’s residents. HIPHI will research and monitor trends in chronic disease, obesity and tobacco use in Hawai‘i, as well as conduct public opinion polls to assess support for health policy initiatives and create educational materials for lawmakers, community partners and the public, a Kaiser Permanente release said.

Hawai‘i Hospital Education and Research Foundation received $15,000 to support a scholarship program for Hawai‘i healthcare students. The state faces a physician shortage of more than 500 doctors and a vacancy rate of 10% for non-physician healthcare job openings. The grant will help address these shortages by awarding 15 or more students with scholarships ranging from $500 for professional development to $2,000 toward a four-year university or graduate program.

Hawai‘i students pursuing a career in nursing, medicine, physical and occupational therapy, certified nursing assistant, medical assistant, pharmacy, health care IT and other health-related positions who maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher are eligible to apply.